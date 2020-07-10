710
July 10, 2020

Umbrellas Down

As China's new national security law tightens its control over Hong Kong, we return to our episode about last fall's anti-government protests and check in to see how people are responding.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass explains how things have changed in Hong Kong this month, and wonders how things are going for a protester we’re calling Jennifer, who he went to protests with back in the fall. We start with what her life was like in September. (9 minutes)

