Umbrellas Down

As China's new national security law tightens its control over Hong Kong, we return to our episode about last fall's anti-government protests and check in to see how people are responding.
Cursed Generation
A bunch of 22-year-olds from Hong Kong explain why they are cursed and what that means for their and Hong Kong’s future. (17 minutes)
The Fight
Jennifer, Ira, and producer Emanuele Berry go to a protest and get tear gassed in front of a Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. (6 minutes)
Good Cop, Dad Cop
A protestor who thinks the Hong Kong police are terrible has a chat with his dad — a police officer. Alan Yu reports. (12 minutes)
A Slow Boat to China
Producer Diane Wu goes to a party. (7 minutes)
Nine Months Later
Host Ira Glass calls Jennifer to talk about the new security law. (12 minutes)
Song:
“Umbrella” by Ember Island