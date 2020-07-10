711
July 17, 2020

How to Be Alone

In space, in the ocean, by ourselves, or with others—we’re all just figuring out how to be apart.

Adam Maida

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Bim Adewunmi

Guest host Bim Adewunmi sits in for Ira Glass and talks to retired NASA astronaut Leroy Chiao about how a space mission compares with living alone in a one-bed apartment on earth. (7 minutes)

Act One

The Unbearable Part

By

Danielle Evans

Writer Danielle Evans has been almost completely alone all quarantine — and she’s had time to think about grief, and loneliness and what might come after this pandemic is over. (17 minutes)

A version of this essay first appeared in the Corona Correspondences series at The Sewanee Review.

Act Two

A Notion Apart

By

Lilly Sullivan

Producer Lilly Sullivan used to feel such a strong kinship with “the loneliest creature on earth” that one of her first radio pieces seven years ago was about him. (9 minutes) 

You can read Lilly's 2013 report about this whale. She made it as part of Transom’s Story Workshop. Transom is a website that gives people the tools and inspiration to make their own public radio.

Act Four

Applied Bob Studies

By

Sandy Allen

When Sandy Allen fled the people-heavy city back in 2017, they were looking for green space and a chance to learn how to cope with being alone. They had a sort of guide book, though — their Uncle Bob, who’d made a radical decision decades before. (9 minutes)

Song:

“Alone Again” by Bobby Oroza

View all
