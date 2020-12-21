728
December 25, 2020

Lights, Camera, Christmas!

This holiday season, we bring you a show filled with stories of people going to great lengths to throw a special Christmas for their families.

Matt Cardy / Stringer, via Getty Images

This is an updated version of an episode from 2012.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Linda Lutton and her eleven year old daughter Pirecua explain what happened the year Pirecua begged for a gift that she turned out to be allergic to. Linda is a reporter at our home station, WBEZ Chicago. (6 minutes)

Act One

Christmas in 3-D

By

Maya Gurantz

Maya Gurantz tells the story of Glenn and Laurie Mutchler, who go further than most parents to create a magical Christmas for their kids, Colin, Erica and Adam. Theirs included a family mythology of Santas that had its own logic, with many Santas and a family elf named Jeko, who were never jolly and often thrillingly scary. (20 minutes)

Maya is the co-host for the podcast, The Sauce

Act Two

Deer in the Footlights

By

Ira Glass

Ira talks with Connie Rex about the deer she and her sisters kidnapped and ended up putting into their school’s Christmas pageant in Woodruff, Utah, in a starring role. (11 minutes)

Act Three

Replacement Claus

By

Jonathan Goldstein

Jonathan Goldstein tells the story of Santa Claus, who, after losing his wife, Martha Claus, sets out to find love once again.  Jonathan is the host of the podcast, Heavyweight. (17 minutes)

Song:

“Run, Rudolph, Run” by Chuck Berry

