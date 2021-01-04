729
January 8, 2021

Making the Cut

There's always someone whose job it is to decide if you measure up.

A teacher stands before a class of child ballerinas during an audition.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Dr. Alisa Neymark, a dentist in New York City, asks why it’s taking so long for dentists to get the coronavirus vaccine. Rose Duhan, from the New York State Vaccine Distribution and Implementation Task Force acknowledges, it’s not going great. (7 minutes)

Act Three

Reluctant Bureaucrats

By

Katie Mingle

Reporter Katie Mingle  wonders why the 211 hotline in the San Francisco Bay Area for people experiencing homelessness so often turns out to be a dead end for them. She learns that part of the issue is that callers have to give a very specific answer to one question. (16 minutes)

This story is a version of the second episode of According to Need, a 99% Invisible podcast.

Song:

“I Hope I Get It” by A Chorus Line (1975 Original Broadway Cast)

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share