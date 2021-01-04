Making the Cut

There's always someone whose job it is to decide if you measure up.
God Committee
People given the difficult task of deciding who lives and who dies. (20 minutes)
Winter’s Bone
Elna Baker notices a change in how people in New York City are dating during the pandemic. (12 minutes)
Reluctant Bureaucrats
Reporter Katie Mingle wonders why the 211 hotline in the San Francisco Bay Area for people experiencing homelessness so often turns out to be a dead end for them. She learns that part of the issue is that callers have to give a very specific answer to one question. (16 minutes)
This story is a version of the second episode of According to Need, a 99% Invisible podcast.
Song:
“I Hope I Get It” by A Chorus Line (1975 Original Broadway Cast)