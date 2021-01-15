The Empty Chair

Things we’ve lost in the past year — since the first American coronavirus case — that we haven’t talked about so much. Gossip. The chance to make new friends. And much larger stuff.
Cops and Mobbers
Reporter Emmanuel Felton called up several Black Capitol Police officers in the days after the attack on the Capitol on January 6th to find out what it was like for them to face off with this mostly white mob. (13 minutes)
You can find more of Emmanuel's reporting on race and inequality at BuzzFeed.
50 Shades of Shade
Producer Lilly Sullivan talks trash with writer Rachel Connolly about people neither of them know. (11 minutes)
Rachel wrote "The Year in Gossip" for Hazlitt.
There’s a German Word for That
Ira Glass talks to journalist Jochen Bittner about a political lie from 1920s Germany and the lessons it holds for 2020s America. His op-ed about this ran in the New York Times. Bittner’s one of the people who runs the Opinion section of the German newspaper Die Zeit. (7 minutes)
Quarantweening
Producer Chana Joffe-Walt talks to a seventh grader who doesn’t have a seventh grade, or an eighth grade. (11 minutes)