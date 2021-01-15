730
January 22, 2021

The Empty Chair

Things we’ve lost in the past year — since the first American coronavirus case — that we haven’t talked about so much. Gossip. The chance to make new friends. And much larger stuff.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

A woman’s dog has an unexpected reaction to the pandemic, and a mother has to re-think how to teach her son to drive. (11 minutes)

Act One

Cops and Mobbers

By

Emmanuel Felton

Reporter Emmanuel Felton called up several Black Capitol Police officers in the days after the attack on the Capitol on January 6th to find out what it was like for them to face off with this mostly white mob. (13 minutes)

You can find more of Emmanuel's reporting on race and inequality at BuzzFeed

Act Four

Quarantweening

By

Chana Joffe-Walt

Producer Chana Joffe-Walt talks to a seventh grader who doesn’t have a seventh grade, or an eighth grade. (11 minutes)

Song:

“En Casita” by Bad Bunny

