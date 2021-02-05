What Lies Beneath

Stories of people summoning up stuff that’s usually hidden down deep.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Through The Eye Of A Needle
Fewer than 40 million Americans have gotten the vaccine so far, which leaves a lot of people jealous and wondering what happens inside those little rooms. Producer David Kestenbaum talks to vaccinators across the country to find out. (10 minutes)
Penny for Your Non-Thoughts?
For years, producer Lilly Sullivan has wondered what goes on beneath the surface in the mind of one of her good friends and co-workers, Diane Wu. This week, she tries to get to the bottom of it. (11 minutes)
One if By Land, Three if By Sea
Firefighter and paramedic Sam Gebler gets a glimpse of what lurks beneath the surface of a sunny California afternoon. Producer Dana Chivvis tells the story. (13 minutes)
Boiling Under
Lots of things go unspoken between family members, sometimes for years. We searched for a parent who had a question for their kid that they’d never been able to ask before. We found Ken Gethard, comedian Chris Gethard's dad, who had one particularly meaningful question he wanted to ask his son. This is their conversation. (6 minutes)