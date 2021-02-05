731
February 12, 2021

What Lies Beneath

Stories of people summoning up stuff that’s usually hidden down deep.

Simón Prades

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Ira Glass

A beloved drawing goes missing from Mr. Ablao’s third grade classroom. The class holds a funeral for the drawing, which accidentally unleashes a much bigger feeling than anyone anticipated. (13 minutes)

Act One

Through The Eye Of A Needle

David Kestenbaum

Fewer than 40 million Americans have gotten the vaccine so far, which leaves a lot of people jealous and wondering what happens inside those little rooms. Producer David Kestenbaum talks to vaccinators across the country to find out. (10 minutes)

Act Four

Boiling Under

Ira Glass

Lots of things go unspoken between family members, sometimes for years. We searched for a parent who had a question for their kid that they’d never been able to ask before. We found Ken Gethard, comedian Chris Gethard's dad, who had one particularly meaningful question he wanted to ask his son. This is their conversation. (6 minutes)

Song:

“Just Under the Surface” by Venice

