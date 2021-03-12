The Campus Tour Has Been Cancelled

We look at how the coronavirus pandemic is causing tectonic shifts in the college admissions process. Without the SATs, a majority of universities have gone test-optional. What will this mean for the future of higher education?
Prologue
Host Ira Glass takes us on a tour of the various ways the pandemic has affected going to college this year. (9 minutes)
Act One
Reporter Paul Tough and Host Ira Glass look at the biggest change in admissions this year: colleges no longer requiring the SATs. Paul speaks to a student whose SAT score determined her future. Ira speaks to admissions officers around the country about what no SATs will mean for them and the future of college admissions. (27 minutes)
A World Without The Need For Number Two Pencils
Paul Tough turns to UT Austin to see what happens if you admit students with great grades, who didn’t perform well on the SAT, into your college. We follow the story of one student, Ivonne, and her progress at UT. (20 minutes)