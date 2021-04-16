736
April 23, 2021

The Herd

What happens when your own community suddenly turns on you?

Peter Ryan

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

You can’t get herd immunity until you deal with the herd, and get enough of them moving together in the same direction. That’s been difficult this past year, in a way it’s never been during any other epidemic in our history. Host Ira Glass talks with medical historian Howard Markel 

about what’s changed and why. (6 minutes)

Act Two

The Elephant in the Zoom

By

David Kestenbaum

David Kestenbaum follows one person as they try to find something—a set of words, some facts, a story—to convince Trump Republicans to get themselves vaccinated. (26 minutes)

Song:

“Let’s Work Together” by Wilbert Harrison (radio) & “Please Believe Me” by Margo Guryan (podcast)

