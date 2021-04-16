What happens when your own community suddenly turns on you?
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
You can’t get herd immunity until you deal with the herd, and get enough of them moving together in the same direction. That’s been difficult this past year, in a way it’s never been during any other epidemic in our history. Host Ira Glass talks with medical historian Howard Markel
about what’s changed and why. (6 minutes)
Hazardous to Your Health Official
Reporter Anna Maria Barry-Jester tells the story of two public health officials in Santa Cruz County, California, whose lives have been completely upended by threats and harassment over the past year. (20 minutes)
This story is a collaboration with Kaiser Health News. You can read their version here.
The Elephant in the Zoom
David Kestenbaum follows one person as they try to find something—a set of words, some facts, a story—to convince Trump Republicans to get themselves vaccinated. (26 minutes)