737
May 14, 2021

The Daily

An ode to life's daily practices, and what you learn from doing a thing every single day.

Jeff Hinchee

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass goes to a block in New York City where, over a year into the pandemic, neighbors are still clapping for health care workers every night at 7 p.m. (7 minutes)

Act Two

So Nice to Hear Your Voice

By

Cecilia Brown

Dee Brown’s routine is thrown totally out of whack when Covid hits. Her granddaughter, Cecilia Brown, helps her come up with a new one, and along the way documents a thing she never expected to. (18 minutes)

Song:

“Bless The Telephone” by Labi Siffre (Radio Only)

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share