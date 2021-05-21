Good Grief!

So many of us, we don’t want to think about death. We avoid grieving when we lose someone, distract ourselves, look away. In this episode, at a moment when so many families are mourning, we have stories of people figuring out how they’ll grieve, and doing a pretty good job of it.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Goodbye Mr. Facey
Producer Chana Joffe-Walt wondered what it was like for surviving MTA employees coping with the loss of their co-workers due to Covid-19. She met one in particular who’s had a hard time saying goodbye. (12 minutes)
Here's the memorial video the transit authority in New York City made to remember its workers who died from COVID.
When It Rains
Producer Sean Cole has, unfortunately, experienced something known as “cumulative grief” this year. He writes about the multiple upheavals he’s been dealing with. (13 minutes)
The Caretaker
Producer Bim Adewunmi travels to the site in Minneapolis where George Floyd was murdered by a police officer. It’s become a huge, make-shift memorial, big enough to absorb the grief of all-comers who wish to pay homage. (10 minutes)
All My Love
One of the 590,000 casualties of U.S. Covid-19 this year was Leiah Danielle Jones. She was one of the “long haulers,” and she died in March 2021. But not before writing her own obituary. (7 minutes)