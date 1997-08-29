74
August 29, 1997

Conventions

Remember conventions, before the pandemic? When people with one common interest gather in monstrous, fluorescent-lit halls for the weekend. Sometimes they drive each other crazy, sometimes they fall in love.

Elan Ruskin

Convention worker

By

Ira Glass
Andrea worked at a bakery under a convention hotel in Chicago. The conventioneers used to drive her crazy because people act so different when they're in a crowd of their own kind. (3 minutes)
Act Three

When Worlds Collide

By

Ira Glass

John Perry Barlow, a founder of the Electronic Frontier Foundation and former rancher and Grateful Dead lyricist, on an experience that began at the boundary of two conventions. (20 minutes)

Song:

“Black-Throated Wind” by The Grateful Dead

334
June 1, 2007

Duty Calls

Josh's family didn't play much of a role in his daily life—until duty called, and they took over his life.

