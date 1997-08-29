Remember conventions, before the pandemic? When people with one common interest gather in monstrous, fluorescent-lit halls for the weekend. Sometimes they drive each other crazy, sometimes they fall in love.
Convention worker
Andrea worked at a bakery under a convention hotel in Chicago. The conventioneers used to drive her crazy because people act so different when they're in a crowd of their own kind. (3 minutes)
Dark Shadows
John Connors has very mixed emotions about attending a convention for viewers of the TV program Dark Shadows. (18 minutes)
Dish Out Of Water
Dishwasher Pete, author of the book Dishwasher: One Man's Quest to Wash Dishes in All Fifty States, went to the National Restaurant Association convention on assignment from This American Life. (15 minutes)
Song:
“Born to Do Dishes” by The Queers
When Worlds Collide
John Perry Barlow, a founder of the Electronic Frontier Foundation and former rancher and Grateful Dead lyricist, on an experience that began at the boundary of two conventions. (20 minutes)
Song:
“Black-Throated Wind” by The Grateful Dead