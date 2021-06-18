740
July 2, 2021

There. I Fixed It.

Solving problems using very extreme measures.

Olivia Fields

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Ira Glass talks to Sam Ashner, whose debilitating fear of spiders was ruining his life. So he opted for an extraordinary treatment — the nuclear option — to deal with it. (6 minutes)

Sam's treatment was featured in the documentary series A Cure For Fear, directed by Lana Wilson and made for Topic.

Act One

Catching Deer When You Wanted Lions

By

Lina Misitzis

When the United States Congress saw a problem — sex trafficking — it acted to eliminate it. Producer Lina Misitzis looked into how the law played out for its targets and the others swept up in the “fix.” (33 minutes) 

Act Two

The Lonely Island

By

Karen Cheung

For the last year, writer Karen Cheung has been watching her hometown of Hong Kong change in big and small ways under a new law, and wondering when and if leaving will be her last resort. (15 minutes)

Song:

“Not Gonna Get Us” by t.A.T.u.

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these
97: Death to Wacky
Mar. 20, 1998

Act Three: The Politics Of Wackiness

Ira with Michael Lewis, author of Losers: The Road to Everyplace but the White House and many other books, who says that in the '96 Presidential Election all the candidates with new ideas, all the candidates capable of talking the way real people act in their real lives, were shunned by the media as "wacky." (10 minutes)

Staff Recommendations

View all
419
Nov. 12, 2010

Petty Tyrant

The rise and fall of a school maintenance man in Schenectady, New York who terrorized his staff and got away with it for decades.

Share

Share