Don't You Be My Neighbor

Bad neighbors. What can you do about them?
Home, Home Near the Range
A stranger moves to Pawlet, Vermont. At first, his neighbors aren’t sure exactly what to make of him. And then, the problems start. Reporter Mike Giglio tells the story. (23 minutes)
Fear Thy Neighbor
Reporter Mike Giglio tries to answer the question: Just how much should the residents of Pawlet fear their new neighbor? (21 minutes)
Song:
“Neighbors” by Lucius & “Bad Neighbor” by Kora (radio only)