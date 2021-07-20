743
July 30, 2021

Don't You Be My Neighbor

Bad neighbors. What can you do about them?

Matt Chase

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass talks to Eyal Levin, who says his neighbor has been propagating a lie for years about one of the most contentious issues in New York: street parking. (10 minutes)

Act One

Home, Home Near the Range

By

Mike Giglio

A stranger moves to Pawlet, Vermont. At first, his neighbors aren’t sure exactly what to make of him. And then, the problems start. Reporter Mike Giglio tells the story. (23 minutes)

Act Two

Fear Thy Neighbor

By

Mike Giglio

Reporter Mike Giglio tries to answer the question: Just how much should the residents of Pawlet fear their new neighbor? (21 minutes)

Song:

“Neighbors” by Lucius & “Bad Neighbor” by Kora (radio only)

