August 13, 2021

Essential

The pandemic forced jobs to change, but then the workers changed, too.

Julia Rothman

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Chana Joffe-Walt

Guest host Chana Joffe-Walt talks to a carpenter whose job output went from fixing doors to something more urgent in the last year. (9 minutes)

Act One

Three Bottles of Joy

Station agent Moneta Lewis worked underground to shepherd disappearing commuters during the darkest days of the pandemic. What got her (and her colleagues) through? A miscellany of unexpected items. (7 minutes)  

Act Two

The $25 Tip

The pandemic forced restaurant server Shelly Ortiz to put on her “Covid Goggles.” What she saw through them made her reevaluate her ideas of what’s important. (13 minutes)

Act Three

Teacher Number Four

In Maine, early childhood educator Miss Jordyn Rossignol had several members of her workforce quit. But none hit her quite as hard as Shania. (12 minutes)

