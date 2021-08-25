745
August 27, 2021

Getting Out

People trying to escape all kinds of seemingly impossible situations.

Prologue

By

Nancy Updike

We hear a phone call from this week between Kirk Johnson in California, and Ajmal, a man standing in a canal outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (2 minutes)

Act One

Nancy Updike tells the story of the phone call from the prologue. (17 minutes)

Act Three

You Can’t Go Your Own Way

By

Carmen Maria Machado

Carmen Maria Machado tells the story of being stuck in an abusive relationship as a “Choose Your Own Adventure” tale. This chapter of Carmen’s memoir, “In The Dream House,” was read for us by actor Zoë Winters. (12 minutes)

