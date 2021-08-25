Getting Out

People trying to escape all kinds of seemingly impossible situations.
Prologue
We hear a phone call from this week between Kirk Johnson in California, and Ajmal, a man standing in a canal outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (2 minutes)
Act One
Nancy Updike tells the story of the phone call from the prologue. (17 minutes)
You Can Check Out Anytime You Like, But You Can Never Leave
Host Ira Glass talks to producer Elna Baker about the time she and her siblings found themselves trapped in a hotel room with an unexpected visitor. (13 minutes)
You Can’t Go Your Own Way
Carmen Maria Machado tells the story of being stuck in an abusive relationship as a “Choose Your Own Adventure” tale. This chapter of Carmen’s memoir, “In The Dream House,” was read for us by actor Zoë Winters. (12 minutes)
Blue Kid on the Block
Leo’s family moved away from Rochester, NY, leaving behind all of Leo's friends and stranding him in a new — and in his opinion, much worse — middle school. (10 minutes)