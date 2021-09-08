The End of the World as We Know It

What happens when one family goes all in on fighting climate change.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
1.5 Degrees of Separation
Producer Aviva DeKornfeld was interested in the toll that having a wakeup-moment could have on a family, and she heard about someone who had a moment like that over a decade ago. He tried to pull his family into activism too, and what unfolded was the most extreme example of things going badly in a family that Aviva heard of. (42 minutes)
If you or somebody you know might need help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.
Out of the Crying Pan and into the Fire
Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi takes Ira to an annual tradition in his hometown of Santa Fe, where people have figured out a surprisingly effective way to deal with the problems of the world, large and small. (8 minutes)