People discovering information about their own lives that they did not know, and suddenly everything looks very different.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Subscribe on Spotify Subscribe in Apple Podcasts Subscribe
- Transcript
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
When Pete turned 18, his dad took him on a drive to reveal a family secret he was finally old enough to know. (11 minutes)
You can hear more about Peter’s family on The Documentary Podcast.
Save the Drama for your Grandmama
Sometimes, a lore drop comes when you least expect it. That happened to Jake Cornell and his grandmother. Producer Aviva DeKornfeld talked to Jake about it. (14 minutes)
Jake told a version of this story onstage. Find more of his work at @jakewcornell on Instagram.
Bully Pulpit
Ben Austen had a kind of new lore drop happen to him recently. But it was not the clarifying kind of lore drop, where everything suddenly makes sense — it was kind of the opposite. (29 minutes)
Ben is the author of Correction: Parole, Prison, and the Possibility of Change.