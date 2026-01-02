878
January 9, 2026

New Lore Drop

People discovering information about their own lives that they did not know, and suddenly everything looks very different.

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

When Pete turned 18, his dad took him on a drive to reveal a family secret he was finally old enough to know. (11 minutes)

You can hear more about Peter’s family on The Documentary Podcast.

By Ira Glass
Act One

Save the Drama for your Grandmama

Sometimes, a lore drop comes when you least expect it.  That happened to Jake Cornell and his grandmother. Producer Aviva DeKornfeld talked to Jake about it. (14 minutes)

Jake told a version of this story onstage. Find more of his work at @jakewcornell on Instagram.

By Aviva DeKornfeld

