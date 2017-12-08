We’re Hiring a Producer

The public radio program This American Life is looking for an experienced radio producer with strong reporting skills.

What makes This American Life different from most broadcast journalism is that it’s a home for narrative reporting; its stories are organized around plot. They have emotional arcs, strong central characters, surprising twists, funny moments and original ideas. Narratives on the show take many forms: interviews, personal essays, investigative reporting, comedy, fiction and audio diaries. The voice and approach of the show are distinctive enough that the American Journalism Review declared it’s “in the vanguard of a journalistic revolution.”

It’s also hugely popular, the most popular documentary radio program in America, heard by 2.2 million listeners each week on over 500 public radio stations in the U.S., plus Canada, Australia, Ireland and Germany. It’s also the number one podcast on iTunes many weeks, with another 2.5 million downloads per episode.

Our staff producers create the stories on the show. Some they commission. Some they report themselves. Some they produce with contributors or the show’s host doing the reporting. These stories include small personal stories and reporting that takes on bigger national and international issues. Producers oversee tape gathering, edit audio, structure and write stories. They direct talent in the studio and do the final digital audio mixes that end up on the air, including scoring the stories with music. Producers take on occasional special projects: interactive web features, videos, print pieces, live performances. They generate ideas for stories and for full episodes. They design and produce entire episodes. An important part of the job is editing: listening to drafts of other producers’ stories and giving notes. This is a very collaborative office.

Qualifications:

We’re looking for candidates who have demonstrated experience doing journalism like the stories on our show. This means narrative journalism, stories that unfold with a plot and emotion and humor, with relatable, surprising, three-dimensional characters.

At least three years producing radio, preferably for a nationally-distributed show or a podcast. We’ll consider comparable film, TV documentary or print experience if it involves crafting stories in a style similar to those on our show.

Digital audio editing and mixing skills are essential.

Ability to think about big picture approaches to covering issues and ideas, while also executing the many small details and tasks involved in producing a weekly show.

A proven ability to meet deadlines and balance multiple duties at the same time.

Ability to collaborate. Must work well with others.

This position is based at the This American Life office in New York City. This American Life is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer that actively seeks diversity in the workplace.

Please include online links to your work (You Tube, Soundcloud, Portfolio sites, etc) in your cover letter. Send your cover letter and resume to [email protected].