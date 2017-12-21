550: Three Miles
Mar 13, 2015
There’s a program that brings together kids from two schools. One school is public and in the country’s poorest congressional district. The other is private and costs $43,000/year. They are three miles apart. The hope is that kids connect, but some of the public school kids just can’t get over the divide. We hear what happens when you get to see the other side and it looks a lot better.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.Many listeners have asked how to donate to Melanie from Act One, to support her taking college courses. She's set up a PayPal account here. Note: This American Life is not managing this account or monitoring her spending. It goes directly to her. You're giving it as a gift.
- Ira Glass introduces producer Chana Joffe-Walt, who reports this week's story. (1 minute)
- Chana Joffe-Walt tells what happened when of a group of public school students in the Bronx went to visit an elite private school three miles away. (24 minutes)
- The kids who traveled three miles up the road are in their mid-20s now. We hear how what they saw affected them for years, including at college. Chana reports. (21 minutes)
Illustration by Keith Negley