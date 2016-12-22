572: Transformers

Nov 6, 2015
For the New Year, as people everywhere make resolutions, we have stories of people deciding to make very big changes. A prisoner who hasn't talked to anyone in years comes up with a bold plan to re-introduce himself to the world. A 90-year-old woman shocks her family when she falls in love.

  • Prologue

    Bob Carlson and his 10-year-old daughter, Tess, were driving by Six Flags Magic Mountain when she told him about one of her biggest fears: roller coasters. So they decided to try and take one on. This story is excerpted from the KCRW show Unfictional. (3 minutes)Children

  • Act One

    Optimus ... Way Past Her Prime.

    Anthony DeVito recently observed his grandmother go through a metamorphosis no one in the family ever imagined they'd see. (17 1/2 minutes)Family
    Song:

  • Act Two

    Streetwise.

    Most big grand transformations we go through really come down to a hundred little things that we change about ourselves. This recently happened for a refugee from Afghanistan, now living in Detroit. She rode the bus for the first time and took Ira along. (8 1/2 minutes)Afghanistan

  • Act Three

    Afterburner.

    There are things lots of us think we might fix about ourselves, you know, someday. When we get around to it. When things calm down around here for a minute. And then for some of us, that day arrives and we try to rise to the occasion. Keith O'Brien met a guy like that at a prison. (12 minutes)Prison

  • Act Four

    Trailbreaker.

    It's not just that deciding to change your life completely can be momentous. Telling people about the decision can be a big deal too. Andrew Greer talked to producer Sean Cole about an unexpected reaction to something he told his parents when he was a teenager. Andy is the author of "The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells." (12 1/2 minutes) FamilyLGBT
    Songs:

