577: Something Only I Can See
Jan 15, 2016
When you’re the only one who can see something, sometimes it feels like you’re in on a special secret. The hard part is getting anyone to believe your secret is real. This week, people trying to show others what they see—including a woman with muscular dystrophy who believes she has the same condition as an Olympic athlete.
- Ira asks Jefrey Emtman do to the impossible—describe the indescribable color he sees in his left eye. Jefrey Emtman is the host of the podcast Here Be Monsters. (5 minutes)
- Journalist David Epstein tells the story of Jill Viles, who has muscular dystrophy and can’t walk. But she believes that she somehow has same condition as one of the best hurdlers in the world, Priscilla Lopes-Schliep. David Epstein is the author of The Sports Gene: Inside the Science of Extraordinary Athletic Performance. Read more from David about Jill and Priscilla and see photos at ProPublica. (35 minutes)
- Producer Nancy Updike speaks with comedian Tig Notaro about her mother-in-law, Carol. Carol came up with a joke that is only funny to one person—herself. But she loved it so much, Tig had to have her perform it onstage. (9 minutes)Song:
- Actor Alex Karpovsky reads a short story by Etgar Keret, from his book, "The Bus Driver Who Wanted To Be God." (4 1/2 minutes)
Photo
Side-by-side comparison of Priscilla Lopes-Schliep and Jill Viles — from Jill’s packet that she sent to David Epstein. (Click the image to enlarge.)