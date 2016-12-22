577: Something Only I Can See

Jan 15, 2016
When you’re the only one who can see something, sometimes it feels like you’re in on a special secret. The hard part is getting anyone to believe your secret is real. This week, people trying to show others what they see—including a woman with muscular dystrophy who believes she has the same condition as an Olympic athlete.

Photo

Side-by-side comparison of Priscilla Lopes-Schliep and Jill Viles — from Jill’s packet that she sent to David Epstein. (Click the image to enlarge.)

