582: When the Beasts Come Marching In
Mar 11, 2016
We human beings think we run the world, that we’ve got things under control. And then an animal shows up, and things don’t go as planned. We have stories this week where seals, wolves and a moose drop in and show us who isn't boss.
NOTE: The Internet version of this episode contains un-bleeped curse words. BLEEPED VERSION
- Even when an animal is not a pest, not chewing up homes or spreading disease or biting average citizens, even when it is universally loved, it can still wreak havoc when it arrives in our world. James Spring has this example from a community of harbor seals in La Jolla, California, near San Diego. (28 minutes)Song:
- Back in the day, generally when a wild animal showed up, we’d just kill it. Take this press release the federal government put out nearly a hundred years ago. They hired a trapper to take out the most successful animal outlaw that the range country ever knew. Read by actor Michael Chernus. (8 minutes)
- In Anchorage, many people take pride in being able to co-exist side-by-side with wild animals. Jon Mooallem has the story of one animal that became a resident of the city in a way that few non-humans ever do. Jon is author of the book "Wild Ones." (14 minutes)