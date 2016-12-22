585: In Defense of Ignorance
Apr 22, 2016
Exactly how incompetent you are. What your ex’s best friend really thinks of you. The approximate time that you will die. Some things in life are better not to know about. And sometimes there can be a benefit to not knowing. In this episode, examples of ignorance truly being bliss, or even being an asset.
- Cut ThisClip and share your favorite moments
- Download
- Transcript
- Launch Player
-
-
- Producer Sean Cole tells the story of a psychological experiment that proved ignorance is, in fact, bliss. (10 minutes)
- Producer Stephanie Foo describes a subset of the population who will never enjoy the benefits of ignorance because they’re destined never to experience it in the first place.