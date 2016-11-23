603: Once More, With Feeling
Dec 2, 2016
Stories of people who decide to rethink the way they’ve been doing things... or try to get others to do that. Including the story of a veteran who finds a new way to talk about war.
The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. If you prefer, here is a beeped version.
- Ira talks to Eleanor Gordon-Smith, a writer/reporter in Australia who decides to confront her catcallers and figure why they do it. (5 ½ minutes)
- The story from the prologue continues. Eleanor tries to persuade Zack and Mike not to catcall or accost women in the streets of King’s Cross. She ends up having a long, open, and honest conversation with Zack. (13 ½ minutes)
- Producer Stephanie Foo talks to veteran Michael Pitre, who had to change the way he talked about his experiences in the military after he realized the effect it was having on people. Michael is author of the novel "Fives and Twenty-Fives." (19 ½ minutes)
- A bomb disposal robot is assigned a new and even more complicated task. Fiction by Scott Brown, read by actor Jeremy Shamos. (19 minutes)Song:
- "Robot", Trip Lee