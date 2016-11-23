604: 20 Years Later
Dec 9, 2016
Samantha Broun talks to cops, politicians, inmates, and family closest to the crime that changed policy 20 years ago for inmates serving life sentences in Pennsylvania. It's a crime Samantha knows well, because it happened to her mom.
This story was produced by Samantha Broun and Jay Allison for Transom, and won the Silver Award in the 2016 Third Coast / Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Competition.
There are descriptions of violence and sexual violence, so there is a content advisory, including a warning to parents that the episode is not for children. The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. If you prefer, here is a beeped version.
- Samantha Broun interviews her mom about surviving a brutal attack by Reginald McFadden 20 years ago, and sets out to interview friends, family and policymakers about how that attack changed Pennsylvania law regarding life sentences at the time.
Song:
- "Doin’ Time (Tricked Out Life Sentence Remix) ", Sublime
Samantha Broun testifying in front of a Senate Judiciary hearing in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in 1995