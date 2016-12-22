608: The Revolution Starts At Noon
Jan 20, 2017
Some people are super-stoked for the political changes that are coming. We hear from them. And others.
- Cut ThisClip and share your favorite moments
- Download
- Transcript
- Launch Player
CORRECTION: The first broadcast of this episode misidentified the location of the Deploraball as "the same room as the annual White House Correspondents Dinner." In fact, it was at the National Press Club. This was corrected later.
-
- Producer Zoe Chace attends the DeploraBall, a party for trolls and others who say they memed Trump into the presidency. (12 minutes)
- Kenia and her brother Henrri make a trip back to El Salvador, for the first time in 12 years, since they immigrated to the US. For the last few years they've been protected from deportation, but are worried things might change under President Trump. Seth Freed Wessler reports. (12 minutes)
- Border Patrol agents were stoked when immigration became a centerpiece of Trump’s campaign. Producer Stephanie Foo went to find out how they hope their jobs will change. (15 minutes)Song:
- "Inauguration", MindsOne & Kev Brown
- Reporter Sam Black visited factory workers in Indiana to see how they are feeling. Trump saved some of their colleagues’ jobs. But not theirs. NOTE: This story only appears in the digital version of the show, not on the radio. (7 minutes)
- Democrats don’t run the White House. Or the House. Or the Senate. Here’s what life might be like for them in the coming years. (2 minutes)
- Two civil servants who do not like our new President weigh their options. Quit? Stay? Stay and fight? Producer David Kestenbaum reports. (11 minutes)Songs:
- "Hail To The Chief", Alan Ett & William Ashford
- "My Country", tUnE-yArDs