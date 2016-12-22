609: It’s Working Out Very Nicely

Feb 3, 2017
This week we document what happened when the President’s executive order went into effect temporarily banning travel from seven countries, and we talk about the way it was implemented. A major policy change thrown into the world like a fastball with no warning. It’s hard not to ask: “What just happened? What was that all about?”

  • Prologue

  • Act One

    Basket of Deportables.

    The news of the executive order broke while immigrants and refugees were mid-flight. That meant they were stranded in airports around the country. Zoe Chace has one of their stories, from JFK. (10 minutes)
  • Act Two

    Heavy Vetting.

    One of the justifications for the executive order from the administration was that we needed to temporarily stop admitting immigrants and refugees from these seven countries in order to scrutinize and improve the vetting process. Ira speaks with the vetters about how they vet and what they make of the new order. (11 minutes)

  • Act Three

    Statement of Purpose.

    There is one line in the executive order that justifies its existence. It’s the second sentence in section 1. Nancy Updike scrutinizes this line of reasoning. (9 minutes)
  • Act Four

    How Do You Solve A Problem Like Sharia?

    Ira talks with a very skeptical national security expert about whether this order actually secures the nation. (8 minutes)

  • Act Five

    It’s Not Easy Being Green.

    We revisit a refugee who’s been resettled in America, and on our show in the past—Abdi Nor—to see what he thinks. (3 minutes)
Photo

Protesters at JFK Airport. Photo by Katy Scoggin.

