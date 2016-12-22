610: Grand Gesture
Feb 17, 2017
This week we have stories of people going to very extreme measures to demonstrate their feelings. Elna Baker makes a questionable trip to Africa, while a man in Florida commits a series of disturbing acts in the name of love. Ira also goes to a high school to talk to kids before a dance.
- A guy in Key West makes a series of grand gestures, each one more outrageous than the last. He goes so far that we need to say that this story, from Miki Meek, is not for kids. Ben Harrison, who appears in this story, is author of the book “Undying Love.” (18 minutes)
- Our producer David Kestenbaum spoke with some people who are in the grand gesture business: skywriters. (7 minutes)Song:
- "Skywriter", Shoshana Bean
- Among friends, Elna Baker is famous for her romantic advice: go big! She talks to Ira about successes and failures. (15 1/2 minutes)Song:
- "Prove My Love", Violent Femmes