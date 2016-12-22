611: Vague and Confused
Mar 3, 2017
A show about rules and what happens when they’re vague and randomly enforced.
- Cut ThisClip and share your favorite moments
- Download
- Transcript
- Launch Player
-
- A family that owns a private island in Hawaii sets rules for the people who live there. But when the rules are administered in an unpredictable way, the islanders get upset. Sean Cole and Adia White tell the story. (22 minutes)
- A judge in a suburban New Jersey courtroom wants the people who come before him to see the rules as fair. Including our reporter, David Kestenbaum. (19 minutes)Song:
- "If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)", Nas feat. Lauryn Hill
Photo
The Hawaiian island of Niihau