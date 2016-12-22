611: Vague and Confused

Mar 3, 2017
A show about rules and what happens when they’re vague and randomly enforced.

  • Prologue

    The Department of Homeland Security’s new policies on deportation have sown fear and confusion among undocumented immigrants. Ira Glass and Lilly Sullivan go to Chicago and meet a family trying to navigate the situation. No one knows what to expect. (12 minutes)

  • Act One

    That’s Just How I Rule.

    A family that owns a private island in Hawaii sets rules for the people who live there. But when the rules are administered in an unpredictable way, the islanders get upset. Sean Cole and Adia White tell the story. (22 minutes)

  • Act Two

    A Dave in Court.

    A judge in a suburban New Jersey courtroom wants the people who come before him to see the rules as fair. Including our reporter, David Kestenbaum. (19 minutes)
Photo

The Hawaiian island of Niihau

