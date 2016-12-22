612: Ask a Grown-Up
Mar 17, 2017
Stories from people who need a grown-up. Featuring teenage girls asking for advice about their love lives and Ira's tribute to his very grown-up friend Mary.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-bleeped curse words. BLEEPED VERSION.
- Sean continues his story about Rookie Magazine's Ask A Grown, and goes through some particularly interesting moments of advice from famous people to regular teen girls. Watch more videos from Ask A Grown. (14 1/2 minutes)
Ira's Ask A Grown Video
- Mike Wilson, the editor of the Dallas Morning News, recently got some hate mail from conservative readers. They think that the media—and his paper—are biased. So he invites them to visit and tell him why. Producer David Kestenbaum tells the story. (19 minutes)
- We searched for a parent who had a question for their kid...that they could only ask them after their kid was an adult. Then we found Ken Gethard, comedian Chris Gethard's dad, who had some really meaningful questions he wanted to ask his son. This is their conversation. Chris' one-man show that will be airing on HBO in May. (7 1/2 minutes)
- Ira's good friend Mary Ahearn died this week. She was thirty years older than him...so, decidedly more grown-up than he. But that's not really what their relationship was about. (8 1/2 minutes)
Learn how to download a podcast from Ira and Mary
Photo
A screenshot of Comedian Hannibal Buress in a video for Rookie Magazine's series Ask A Grown.