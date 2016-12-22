613: OK, I’ll Do It
Mar 31, 2017
Stories of people who decide that they are the best person for the job, no matter how dangerous. Including a story about a stay-at-home mom with a history of gun running for a guerilla organization, and a surgeon who does surgery...on himself.
- A Border Patrol agent takes us deep inside his experience patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border. Read by Francisco Cantu, and excerpted from his upcoming memoir, “The Line Becomes A River.” (26 minutes)
- Journalist Reya El-Salahi tells the story of learning something very surprising about her mother’s past, involving a fake marriage, guns and guerrillas. (19 minutes)