613: OK, I’ll Do It

Mar 31, 2017
Stories of people who decide that they are the best person for the job, no matter how dangerous. Including a story about a stay-at-home mom with a history of gun running for a guerilla organization, and a surgeon who does surgery...on himself.

BMJ (2009;339:b4965)

