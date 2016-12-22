- Cut ThisClip and share your favorite moments
- If there is intelligent life elsewhere in the universe, why haven’t we heard from the extraterrestrials yet? Producer David Kestenbaum explains The Fermi Paradox to host Ira Glass. The possibility that we are alone in the universe makes David sad. (7 minutes)
- David’s story continues. He visits his old physics professor, who helps him figure out what to think. And Ira checks in with Dan Werthimer, chief scientist for SETI–the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence–at Berkeley. (15 minutes)
Your personal computer can help SETI crunch through its data looking for intelligent life with [email protected].Song:
- "I Think We’re Alone Now", Tommy James and the Shondells
- We turn now to one of the loneliest experiences a person can have: marriage. Ira listens to two people trying to break through what’s going wrong in their marriage, an excerpt from a new podcast in which real couples have a real therapy session with a real therapist, Esther Perel. This Audible original series, Where Should We Begin with Esther Perel, can be found at Audible.com/esther. (20 minutes)
- One night Rosie’s father, busy working, told Rosie, then 9, to stop distracting him with her questions. She should write them all down, he said. Rosie returned with about 50 of the most fundamental human questions. Three years later, her father is still answering them. Producer Stephanie Foo tells the story. (12 minutes)Song:
- "The Half-Remarkable Question", The Incredible String Band