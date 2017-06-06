618: Mr. Lie Detector

Jun 9, 2017
A polygraph operator and his strange journey. And other stories.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

  • Act One

    Relevant Questions.

    A story about polygraph operator Doug Williams, created by the podcast Love + Radio, that’ll be part of their upcoming season. Produced by Jacob McClelland, Ana Adlerstein, Steven Jackson and Nick van der Kolk. (41 minutes)CrimeCriminal JusticeJobs/Employment

  • Act Two

    Where the Rubber Meets the Road.

    Ira discusses James Comey’s Senate testimony this week, testimony that called the president a liar. And producer Sean Cole talks with Theo Greenly about a lie that bothered him for a while, a lie involving his cousin, an artist named Kenny Scharf. (14 minutes) ArtFamily
    Song:
    • "Lie Detector", The Mighty Caesars

