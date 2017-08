Bob Fass has been a radio host on WBAI since 1963, often taking calls from strangers late at night. One night at 3 a.m. in 1971, a man called into his show facing a literally life-or-death dilemma. Sean Cole has the story. (23 minutes)We received the audio from this story from the documentary Radio Unnameable. It's streaming on Amazon and iTunes , or you can buy the DVD with lots of extras . The archival recordings used in this segment, as well as other recordings and materials of Bob Fass and Radio Unnameable, are available at the Bob Fass Archive at the Rare Book & Manuscript Library at Columbia University.