627: Suitable for Children

627: Suitable for Children

Oct 6, 2017
This week we ask: who thought that would be good for a kid? Neil Drumming looks back at a toy he loved that, in retrospect, probably wouldn’t love him back. And we go to a museum that educates children but also scares the hell out of them.

  • Prologue

    Ira remembers the time when his older sister, Randi, asked his mother where babies come from. (3 minutes)Childhood

    Embed

    Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog.

    pixels

  • Act One

    Stars & Bars & Bars.

    Producer Neil Drumming talks with the rapper Breeze Brewin about a toy car they both loved playing with as kids: The General Lee from the hit TV show The Dukes of Hazzard. Breeze went on to record a song called “Generally” about The General Lee with his group the Juggaknots. (11 minutes)ChildhoodMusicRace
    Song:
    • "Waiting for the Robert E. Lee", Dean Martin

    Embed

    Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog.

    pixels

  • Act Two

    History is Not a Toy.

    There’s a museum in Baltimore that was created to memorialize the black experience in America. It’s called The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum. Our producer B.A. Parker went there as a kid, and its straightforward and sometimes disturbing look at history stuck with her. So she went back. (14 minutes) ChildhoodHistoryRace

    Embed

    Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog.

    pixels

  • Act Three

    The Questionnaire.

    Over the last few years, there’s been a flood of kids from Central America who’ve arrived in the United States by themselves. With no adults. And often, they have to navigate the immigration system on their own. One of the people who’s helped them is the writer Valeria Luiselli. She worked as a translator in immigration court, where her job was to ask children a series of forty questions. Her story is excerpted from her book Tell Me How It Ends. (17 minutes)ChildrenImmigration

    Embed

    Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog.

    pixels

  • Act Four

    Rocket Boy.

    Paul Zimmer is eighty-three years old now, and he’s still haunted by something he saw in his teens. Something very few Americans have ever seen: The explosion of an atomic bomb. Paul’s essay originally appeared in The Georgia Review. It is read by actor John Conlee. (6 minutes) HistoryWar
    Song:
    • "Kids", Mikky Ekko

    Embed

    Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog.

    pixels

Photo

The Tire Zoo

Embed

Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this episode into your web page or blog.

pixels