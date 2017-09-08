630: Things I Mean to Know
Oct 27, 2017
There are so many facts about the world that we take for granted—without ever questioning how we know them. Of course the earth revolves around the sun. Of course my dog loves me. But how exactly do we know things like that are true? This week, stories of people trying to unspool some of life’s certainties, and what they find.
- Cut ThisClip and share your favorite moments
- Download
- Transcript
- Launch Player
- Guest host David Kestenbaum talks to producer Diane Wu about a list she keeps of things she means to know. Sweet potatoes vs yams. Are they different? The same? What exactly is going on there? (8 minutes)
- We’ve all heard reports that voter fraud isn’t real. But how do we know that’s true? David Kestenbaum went on a quest to find out if someone had actually put in the work—and run the numbers—to know for certain. (17 minutes)
- Producer Zoe Chace has been following Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake for the last few months, reporting on the run-up to his re-election bid in 2018. They’ve had hours of conversations, including one recently that totally perplexed her. Until Sen. Flake made a big announcement this week. (6 minutes)Song:
- "“It Ain't Hard To Tell"", Will Sessions
- Among the things we tend to take for granted: The sun comes up and goes down like clockwork. Except when it doesn’t. Reporter Selena Ross tells the story. (11 minutes)
- Remember learning that women’s menstrual cycles tend to sync up when they spend a lot of time together? Producer Diane Wu was skeptical. So she went looking for evidence. (14 minutes)Song:
- "“I Need to Know” ", Tom Petty
Photo
AP Images