436
May 27, 2011

The Psychopath Test

We heard about a test that could determine if someone was a psychopath. So, naturally, our staff decided to take it. 

Prologue

By

Ira Glass
Ira explains that when the radio staff decided to take a test that reveals who is a psychopath, very quickly everyone came to believe that the highest score would go to either Robyn, Jane, or him. (6 minutes)
Act One

Underachievement Test

By

Alix Spiegel

Alix Spiegel tells the story of Robert Dixon, who's in a maximum security prison in Vacaville California and is unlikely to ever get parole because of his score on the psychopath test. The test also is called "the checklist" or, more formally, the PCL-R, which stands for "Psychopathy Check List—Revised." Alix tells the story of its creation and reports that the man who created the test, Bob Hare, is concerned at how it's being used today in the criminal justice system. A version of this story aired on NPR's All Things Considered. (28 minutes)

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these
47: Christmas and Commerce
Dec. 20, 1996

Act Two: Santaland Diaries

Writer David Sedaris's true account of two Christmas seasons he spent working as an elf at Macy's department store in New York.  When a shorter version of this story first aired on NPR's Morning Edition, it generated more tape requests than any story in the show's history to that point.

Staff Recommendations

View all
38
Oct. 11, 1996

Simulated Worlds

Civil War reenactments, wax museums, simulated coal mines, fake ethnic restaurants, an ersatz Medieval castle, and other re-created worlds that thrive all across America.

Share

Share