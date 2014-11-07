539
November 7, 2014

The Leap

Most of us go from day to day just coasting on the status quo. If it ain’t broke, why fix it—right? But when routines just get too mundane or systems stop making sense, sometimes you just have to hold your breath and jump. People who leap from their lives, their comfort zones, even through time.

Prologue

Ira recounts the story of William Cimillo, a New York bus driver who snapped one day, left his regular route, and drove his municipal bus down to Florida. (5 minutes)
Act Two

Where We're Going, We Don't Need Roads

Producers Jonathan Goldstein and Sean Cole were fascinated by a recent Pew Research statistic stating that 9% of Americans want to travel through time. So they decided to hit the streets and ask people—is it true? Do you want to travel through time? And what period of time would you travel to? (18 minutes)
Act Three

The Wisdom to Know the Difference

Tina Dupuy was a teenage alcoholic. She joined Alcoholics Anonymous at the age of 12, got sober by 13. And she learned to tell the hell out of her story at speaking events. She even became "AA Famous." But at the age of 33, she had a sudden realization that made her question the very story she was famous for. (21 minutes)

Song:

“Leap” by Lysette Titi

