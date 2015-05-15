Birds & Bees

Some information is so big and so complicated that it seems impossible to talk to kids about. This week, stories about the vague and not-so-vague ways we teach children about race, death, and sex.
Prologue
Some Like it Not (On the Neck)
If You See Racism Say Racism
Comedian W. Kamau Bell has two daughters, and tries to figure out just how much about the violent history of racism and oppression his four-year-old can handle. W. Kamau Bell hosts the CNN show United Shades of America. (22 minutes)
About that Farm Upstate
While it’s hard to explain to kids how babies come into the world, it might be harder to explain that people leave the world too — especially to a kid whose mom or dad or brother or sister has died. There are grief counseling centers all over the U.S. that cater specifically to children. Reporter Jonathan Goldstein visited one in Salt Lake City. Jonathan is the host of Heavyweight from Gimlet Media. (22 minutes)