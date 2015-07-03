Abdi and the Golden Ticket

A story about someone who's desperately trying – against long odds – to make it to the United States and become an American. Abdi is a Somali refugee living in Kenya and gets the luckiest break of his life: he wins a lottery that puts him on a short list for a U.S. visa. This is his ticket out. But before he can cash in his golden ticket, the police start raiding his neighborhood, targeting refugees.

Abdi has a memoir out on Tuesday called "Call Me American." He's also going on a short book tour.