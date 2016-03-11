582
March 11, 2016

When the Beasts Come Marching In

We human beings think we run the world, that we’ve got things under control. Then an animal shows up, and things don’t go as planned. This week, seals, wolves, and a moose drop in and show us who isn't boss.

Nathan Rupert

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass
 Ira visits an 83-year-old man named Dick Paterniti who’s been waging a long and lonely war against a woodpecker. (5 minutes)
Act One

Beaching and Moaning

By

James Spring

Even when an animal is not a pest, not chewing up homes or spreading disease or biting average citizens, even when it is universally loved, it can still wreak havoc when it arrives in our world. James Spring has this example from a community of harbor seals in La Jolla, California, near San Diego. (28 minutes)

Act Two

Hungry like a USDA Contract Employee

By

Michael Chernus

Back in the day, generally when a wild animal showed up, we’d just kill it. Take this press release the federal government put out nearly a hundred years ago. They hired a trapper to take out the most successful animal outlaw that the range country ever knew. Read by actor Michael Chernus. (8 minutes)

