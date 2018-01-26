637
February 2, 2018

Words You Can't Say

In this politically charged climate, it feels like you have to be super careful with your language, no matter who you are or what side you're on. Stories about people who say the “wrong” thing and suffer the consequences, including a very conservative Republican from Louisiana who's lambasted for being too liberal.

Jennifer Heuer

Act Two

Trigger Warning

By

Dana Chivvis

Dodie Horton is a dyed-in-the-wool, glock-toting, blood-red Republican from Louisiana. So why are
her fellow Republicans calling her a RINO (Republican In Name Only)...and saying that she’s trying
to take away their Second Amendment rights? Producer Dana Chivvis reports. (25 minutes)

Song:

“Don’t Speak” by No Doubt

