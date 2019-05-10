I’m on TV??

What it's like to be momentarily big on the small screen.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Anything You Say Can And Will Be Used...on Television
Dan Taberski takes us into the world of the TV shows Cops and Live PD. And talks to people about what it’s like to be caught by the police and caught on camera at the same time. Dan is the host of the podcast “Running from COPS”, from Pineapple Street Media. (31 minutes)
Born to Play the Part
One of our producers Bim Adewunmi explains her obsession with a certain baby on television. (6 minutes)
Song:
“Baby Face” by Brenda Lee
Lina with an N
Producer Lina Misitzis revisits a moment in a TV special that’s stuck with her for over twenty years. (11 minutes)
Song:
“Baby I’m a Star” by Prince