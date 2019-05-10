675
May 17, 2019

I’m on TV??

What it's like to be momentarily big on the small screen. 

Carl Burton

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Act Two

Born to Play the Part

One of our producers Bim Adewunmi explains her obsession with a certain baby on television. (6 minutes)

Song:

“Baby Face” by Brenda Lee
Act Three

Lina with an N

Producer Lina Misitzis revisits a moment in a TV special that’s stuck with her for over twenty years. (11 minutes)

Song:

“Baby I’m a Star” by Prince

