May 31, 2019

Here’s Looking at You, Kid

Adults telling kids who they are, and kids wondering — are they right?

Keith Negley

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Act One

Jersey? Sure.

By

Ira Glass

Gary puts on a tough guy costume, but will it turn him into a tough guy? Ira continues Gary Gulman’s story. (17 minutes)

Song:

“Still Not A Player” by Big Pun

46
Dec. 13, 1996

Sissies

A family where the father was one kind of sissy and the son was another kind, and how the family was destroyed despite the fact that no one wanted it to be.

