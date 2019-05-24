Here’s Looking at You, Kid

Adults telling kids who they are, and kids wondering — are they right?
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Host Ira talks with comedian Gary Gulman about his transformation from high school nobody to football star. (8 minutes)
Jersey? Sure.
Gary puts on a tough guy costume, but will it turn him into a tough guy? Ira continues Gary Gulman’s story. (17 minutes)
Song:
“Still Not A Player” by Big Pun
Grownups Know Things
Eleanor Gordon-Smith tells the story of a woman who wants to know why she was taken away from her mom as a kid. A version of this story is in Eleanor’s book Stop Being Reasonable: How We Really Change Our Minds. (30 minutes)
Song:
“A Little Bit of Love” by Brenda Russell