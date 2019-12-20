690
December 27, 2019

Too Close to Home

For the holidays, stories of families finally addressing the thorny thing they’ve never really talked about.

Adam Maida

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Ira remembers the contentious family gatherings of holidays past - and how things have changed. (4 minutes)

Act One

How Do I Say This?

By

Scaachi Koul

Scaachi Koul is trying to learn a language native to her parents, and heads back to Calgary to ask why they never taught it to her in the first place.  (21 minutes)

Song:

“Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by Nina Simone 
Act Two

You Probably Think This Song is About You

Singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III asked his ex-partner Suzzy Roche and their daughter Lucy to perform at his wedding party. The song they picked was…surprising.  (11 minutes)

Song:

“What Are Families For” by Loudon Wainwright III 
Act Three

Pigeons on a Plane

By

Kevin Sieff

Reporter Kevin Sieff travels from Mexico to Chicago with a group of seniors reuiniting with their undocumented kids in the U.S., some for the first time in decades. (18 minutes)

Song:

“Too Close to Home” by Rhonda Funk 

