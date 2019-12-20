For the holidays, stories of families finally addressing the thorny thing they’ve never really talked about.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
How Do I Say This?
Scaachi Koul is trying to learn a language native to her parents, and heads back to Calgary to ask why they never taught it to her in the first place. (21 minutes)
Song:
“Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by Nina Simone
You Probably Think This Song is About You
Singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III asked his ex-partner Suzzy Roche and their daughter Lucy to perform at his wedding party. The song they picked was…surprising. (11 minutes)
Song:
“What Are Families For” by Loudon Wainwright III
Pigeons on a Plane
Reporter Kevin Sieff travels from Mexico to Chicago with a group of seniors reuiniting with their undocumented kids in the U.S., some for the first time in decades. (18 minutes)
Song:
“Too Close to Home” by Rhonda Funk