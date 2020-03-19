Alone Together

This week, as the staff creates the episode from their apartments and houses, with our host in quarantine, in this moment when everyone’s reaching out to the people they love, we put together a collection of family stories, with some timely stuff at the top.
Prologue
Host Ira Glass gives an update on his health status after going into quarantine last week, and David Kestenbaum interviews a 71 year old trying to avoid the virus. (8 minutes)
Hey Dad. Dad!
Stephanie Foo talks to a father trying to go about his day while his daughter comes to him over and over, with some things on her mind. (13 minutes)
Song:
Call Me Maybe
A mom checking in on her son. A son figuring out who he can talk to about his mom. Producer Sean Cole is the son. (10 minutes)
It Takes a Villa
Producer Neil Drumming tells the story of his dad and his family’s timeshare in Orlando, Florida. (13 minutes)
Let’s Talk Radio
Ira talks to his dad about a job he had before Ira was born. (3 minutes)