726
December 11, 2020

Twenty-Five

To commemorate our show’s 25th year, we have a program about people who were born the year our show went on the air.

Alvaro Dominguez

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass plays a recording of a rookie, try-hard, 25-year-old radio reporter. Himself. (7 minutes)

Act One

25 vs. 19

By

Noor Gill

We send one of the youngest people on our staff, 26-year-old Noor Gill, to report on a 25-year-old whose job took over her life earlier this year. Here’s the original article that Noor read about Stephanie Giordano. (12 minutes)

Act Three

The Rest of His Life

By

Mitchell S. Jackson

Mitchell S. Jackson profiles Ahmaud Arbery, who was 25 years old when he was shot to death by three white men in Georgia earlier this year. This essay was adapted from an essay in Runner’s World. (16 minutes)

Song:

“Make It Home” by Tobe Nwigwe
Act Four

Bachelorette in Arlington

By

Linah Mohammad

Turning 25 has always been a very specific deadline for Linah Mohammad: a deadline to get married. Single and facing down this birthday, she gets help from the last place she usually would go — her parents. (10 minutes) 

Song:

“25” by Robby Grote, performed by The Districts with Katherine Lample

