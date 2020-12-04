Twenty-Five

To commemorate our show’s 25th year, we have a program about people who were born the year our show went on the air.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Buy Like a Butterfly
An incredibly accomplished 25-year-old, two-time Olympic boxing gold medalist Claressa Shields, achieved a big dream of hers this year. A dream that had nothing to do with her sport. Sue Jaye Johnson explains. (9 minutes)
Sue made a film about Claressa's first Olympic challenge called T-Rex: Her Fight for Gold, as well as a Radio Diaries story.
The Rest of His Life
Mitchell S. Jackson profiles Ahmaud Arbery, who was 25 years old when he was shot to death by three white men in Georgia earlier this year. This essay was adapted from an essay in Runner’s World. (16 minutes)
Song:
Bachelorette in Arlington
Turning 25 has always been a very specific deadline for Linah Mohammad: a deadline to get married. Single and facing down this birthday, she gets help from the last place she usually would go — her parents. (10 minutes)