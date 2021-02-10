732
February 19, 2021

Secrets

Why we tell them, and what happens after we do.

Scene from the movie "Eating," from Rainbow Releasing.

Act Two

Bad Cell Service

By

Pavan Bivigou

We’re told that sharing our secrets will liberate us. But sometimes keeping the secret is what sets us free. Pavan Bivigou writes about having sickle-cell anemia. (10 minutes)

Act Three

Mommy’s Busy Right Now

By

Lina Misitzis

Lana has a problem lots of mothers have right now during the pandemic—but a more extreme version of it. Lana makes porn—at home. It’s hard to do her job with schools closed. Producer Lina Misitzis tells the story. (11 minutes)

Song:

“Secrets” by Mary Lambert

