The Thing I'm Getting Over

Susan Burton is a couple years into recovery from the eating disorder she’s had for decades. But she often wonders: What does recovery from an eating disorder even mean? She is the author of the memoir Empty. (30 minutes)

Jennette McCurdy will perform her one-woman show I’m Glad My Mom Died in September at the Hudson Theatre in Los Angeles.

Anissa Gray’s novel is The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls.