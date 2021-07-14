The Thing I'm Getting Over

What’s recovery mean, anyway?
Prologue
Chase Friedman was in an accident that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. Ira Glass talks to him about the unusual goal he set for his recovery. (13 minutes)
Videos from this story: Climbing the Rocky steps: Short | Full Video. Kicking Dan in the nethers: The warm up | He does it. For more videos, check out Chase's TikTok.
Naked Lunch
Susan Burton is a couple years into recovery from the eating disorder she’s had for decades. But she often wonders: What does recovery from an eating disorder even mean? She is the author of the memoir Empty. (30 minutes)
Jennette McCurdy will perform her one-woman show I’m Glad My Mom Died in September at the Hudson Theatre in Los Angeles.
Anissa Gray’s novel is The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls.
Shot Girl, Summer in the City
Elna Baker investigates the “Shot Girl Summer” phenomenon. Is hooking up a measure of our post-pandemic recovery? (12 minutes)