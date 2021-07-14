742
July 23, 2021

The Thing I'm Getting Over

What’s recovery mean, anyway?

Tiago Pereira

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Chase Friedman was in an accident that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. Ira Glass talks to him about the unusual goal he set for his recovery. (13 minutes)

Videos from this story: Climbing the Rocky steps: Short | Full Video.  Kicking Dan in the nethers: The warm up | He does it. For more videos, check out Chase's TikTok.

