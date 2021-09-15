An hour devoted to embarrassing stories. They’re not always just little moments – funny, daily stuff that we laugh about later. Some can change you for the rest of your life.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Guest host Elna Baker hears of a story from Jane Marie, about an embarrassing moment that haunts her. (3 minutes)
The Belle of the Gall
Elna Baker picks up with Jane Marie’s story. Jane Marie is the host of the podcast The Dream. (14 minutes)
Judgment Day
Writer Kiese Laymon tells Elna Baker his most embarrassing story. (It happened with one of the most important people in his life.) Kiese Laymon is the author of Heavy and Long Division. (12 minutes)
Traumarama
We put out a call for embarrassing stories and got back over a thousand. Guest host Elna Baker tells Ira Glass about some of her favorites. (14 minutes)
Putting the Bare Ass in Embarrassment
Cariad Harmon tells Elna Baker about what it was like to live through a literal embarrassment nightmare. (15 minutes)