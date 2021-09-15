749
October 1, 2021

My Bad

An hour devoted to embarrassing stories. They’re not always just little moments – funny, daily stuff that we laugh about later. Some can change you for the rest of your life.

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

Guest host Elna Baker hears of a story from Jane Marie, about an embarrassing moment that haunts her. (3 minutes)

Act Two

Judgment Day

Writer Kiese Laymon tells Elna Baker his most embarrassing story. (It happened with one of the most important people in his life.) Kiese Laymon is the author of Heavy and Long Division. (12 minutes)

Act Three

Traumarama

We put out a call for embarrassing stories and got back over a thousand. Guest host Elna Baker tells Ira Glass about some of her favorites. (14 minutes)

Act Four

Putting the Bare Ass in Embarrassment

Cariad Harmon tells Elna Baker about what it was like to live through a literal embarrassment nightmare. (15 minutes)

Song:

“Embarrassed” by Alan Gerber

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these
733: Warriors in the Garden
Mar. 5, 2021

Act Two

We continue our story about three members of Warriors in the Garden. After a summer of protest, the Warriors have to figure out what to do when their activism draws the attention of the police. (25 minutes)

Staff Recommendations

View all
218
Aug. 9, 2002

Act V

A group of inmates at a high-security prison stage a production of the last act of Hamlet.

Share

Share